Railways of Britain #13 - On Shed Part 9 - BR's Locomotive Works

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Railways of Britain

On Shed - Issue 9

BR's Locomotive Works

Having completed our survey of BR Diesel Depots on a Region by Region basis, attentions switches to BR’s Locomotive Works, those cathedrals of railway industry where locomotives were constructed, repaired and rebuilt. These include Derby, Crewe, Swindon, Glasgow (St Rollox/Springburn), Doncaster, Darlington, Horwich, Eastleigh and other, smaller works. A fascinating read, full of facts and information that will delight the diesel-era enthusiast.