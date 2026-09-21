Railways of Britain #42 - BR Chronicles #8

Part 8 of The BR Chronicles – 1983 to 1987, an epoch defined by a colourful and decisive change in direction for BR. Out went the Regional structure of management and in came a new, Sectorised approach. New liveries were the visual reflection of this change as everything from locomotives to personnel and depots found themselves allocated to a business sector.
While BR as a whole was still about serving the passenger, profit and the customer had become the buzz words of InterCity and Railfreight. Subsidy reduction, more for less, economise and modernise were the mantras of Provincial and London and Southeast, or rather Network SouthEast as it soon became. From ‘Cornish Railways’ to ScotRail, brand names, local management, ownership of bottom lines and management responsibility was the way forward for BR.
Set against this changing ethos were the turbulent times of the miners’ strike and redundancies within the rail industry. On the positive side, however, the electrification of the East Coast Main Line was under way, the ‘Pacer’ fleet and ‘Sprinters’ were making their mark, as were the new Class 58s and Class 59s. Overall, BR was going through a tumultuous change and tellingly, one that was preparing it for further breakup and ultimately, privatisation.
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We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.