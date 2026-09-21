Railways of Britain #42 - BR Chronicles #8

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Part 8 of The BR Chronicles – 1983 to 1987, an epoch defined by a colourful and decisive change in direction for BR. Out went the Regional structure of management and in came a new, Sectorised approach. New liveries were the visual reflection of this change as everything from locomotives to personnel and depots found themselves allocated to a business sector.

While BR as a whole was still about serving the passenger, profit and the customer had become the buzz words of InterCity and Railfreight. Subsidy reduction, more for less, economise and modernise were the mantras of Provincial and London and Southeast, or rather Network SouthEast as it soon became. From ‘Cornish Railways’ to ScotRail, brand names, local management, ownership of bottom lines and management responsibility was the way forward for BR.

Set against this changing ethos were the turbulent times of the miners’ strike and redundancies within the rail industry. On the positive side, however, the electrification of the East Coast Main Line was under way, the ‘Pacer’ fleet and ‘Sprinters’ were making their mark, as were the new Class 58s and Class 59s. Overall, BR was going through a tumultuous change and tellingly, one that was preparing it for further breakup and ultimately, privatisation.