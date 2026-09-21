Railways of Britain #34 - The BR Chronicles Part 6 1973-1977

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Railways of Britain

Issue 34

The BR Chronicles Part 6

1973 - 1977

From 1948 to 1997, British Railways formed an integral part of daily life for millions of Britons. From Nationalisation to Privatisation, the railways have been, and continue to be, a source of fascination and consternation which this series aims to chronicle. Its everyday activities, achievements and moments of notoriety, will be reflected upon as a large part of Britain’s history, which has been loved, maligned and much missed, in less than equal measures dependent upon your experiences and perspective. Running alongside a selection of illustrations and abridged history milestones from every month of every year of BR, will be contextual reminders of items of contemporary matters such as movie posters and album covers from the years, providing added nostalgia as we journey through almost 50 years of BR history.

Part six of this series looks at the middle years of the 1970s. We take a close look at the years from 1973 through to 1977 where the InterCity 125 entered service. With the end of the Pullmans, comes the launch of the prototaype HST as BR looks to hit 125mph daily service. The WCML becomes fully electified from Euston to Glasgow. BR shows it is at the cutting edge of technology in 1975 as TOPS goes online. In an effort to retain wagonload traffic, BR launches a new air-braked wagonload service.

Perfect bound | 100 pages