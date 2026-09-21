Railway 200

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Railway 200

OWEN HAYWOOD

Highlights from the UK Network’s year of celebration

2025 was a momentous year in the history of rail travel, for it marked the bicentenary of the world’s first passenger railway than ran between Stockton & Darlington. Though railways had, in some form or other, existed before then, this occasion denoted the start of modern rail travel and a as time has gone on, innovation has shaped and expanded the railway network not just in the UK, but worldwide.

Throughout the year, the UK’s main line operators, heritage railways, museums and more came together for a year of unified celebrations. From locomotive parades to the largest gathering of rolling stock in a generation; from galas to exhibitions, there was barely anywhere with an historic railway connection that did not celebrate in some way.

This publication will recount some of the numerous highlights that played out across the industry throughout the year, with a plethora of photographs capturing each moment for posterity. Whether your allegiance is to the earliest days of the story, the modern age of rail travel or anywhere in between, we’ll have you covered.