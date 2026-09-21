The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Queen Elizabeth II

THE ROYAL FAMILY
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
As the nation prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of our wonderful Queen Elizabeth II, we are delighted to bring you this commemorative edition to honour her glorious reign thus far. We have compiled some of the most stunning imagery that details the life – both personal and professional – of our Queen, from her earliest years as a young Princess, right up to the present day.
Although she was not originally destined for the throne until circumstances changed the path of her life, Queen Elizabeth II is the UK’s longest-ruling monarch and has served our country with finesse. Her reign has spanned seven decades, all of which have offered their own societal changes. Throughout, she has struck a perfect balance of maintaining the traditions of the crown while keeping pace with modern times.
During her reign, the Queen has worked hard to steer the UK, the Commonwealth and her own family through the highs and lows that life brings. We are reminded of one of her most inspiring quotes from her 2008 Christmas message: ‘When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.’ We look forward to enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and hope for a bright future under the long and lasting reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
124 page special
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UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.