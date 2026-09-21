The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Queen Elizabeth II

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THE ROYAL FAMILY

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

As the nation prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of our wonderful Queen Elizabeth II, we are delighted to bring you this commemorative edition to honour her glorious reign thus far. We have compiled some of the most stunning imagery that details the life – both personal and professional – of our Queen, from her earliest years as a young Princess, right up to the present day.

Although she was not originally destined for the throne until circumstances changed the path of her life, Queen Elizabeth II is the UK’s longest-ruling monarch and has served our country with finesse. Her reign has spanned seven decades, all of which have offered their own societal changes. Throughout, she has struck a perfect balance of maintaining the traditions of the crown while keeping pace with modern times.

During her reign, the Queen has worked hard to steer the UK, the Commonwealth and her own family through the highs and lows that life brings. We are reminded of one of her most inspiring quotes from her 2008 Christmas message: ‘When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.’ We look forward to enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and hope for a bright future under the long and lasting reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

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