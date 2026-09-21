Psychologies Journal

When the world feels like it’s spinning too fast, it’s completely natural to grab on to something and hold on tight. It might be your work, your home, your relationship, even your exercise routine. But putting all your energies into one area of your life can lead to things feeling off kilter. Increasingly we’re learning that we need to balance matters of the mind, heart, body and soul to live a fulfilled and happy life.

That’s not to say you need to be nailing it as a parent and partner, while also bossing the boardroom and having washboard abs. But, rather, allowing yourself to shift your priorities as you go, cutting yourself some slack those times when you need to drop one ball in order to pick up another, and taking a mindful moment each day so as not to let any one area of your life languish unnoticed for too long.

We’ve created this journal to act as your own personal life coach, here to help you reflect what’s really going on in your world and bring things back into balance. It’s packed full of prompts and exercises to help you recognise what is working for you, while others will help you dig deeper and work out how you want to move forward.

Think of it as a supportive friend, helping you to create a life you truly love.