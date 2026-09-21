Psychologies Journal

When the world feels like it’s spinning too fast, it’s completely natural to grab on to something and hold on tight. It might be your work, your home, your relationship, even your exercise routine. But putting all your energies into one area of your life can lead to things feeling off kilter. Increasingly we’re learning that we need to balance matters of the mind, heart, body and soul to live a fulfilled and happy life.
That’s not to say you need to be nailing it as a parent and partner, while also bossing the boardroom and having washboard abs. But, rather, allowing yourself to shift your priorities as you go, cutting yourself some slack those times when you need to drop one ball in order to pick up another, and taking a mindful moment each day so as not to let any one area of your life languish unnoticed for too long.
We’ve created this journal to act as your own personal life coach, here to help you reflect what’s really going on in your world and bring things back into balance. It’s packed full of prompts and exercises to help you recognise what is working for you, while others will help you dig deeper and work out how you want to move forward.
Think of it as a supportive friend, helping you to create a life you truly love.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.