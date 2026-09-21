Profi Evolution T-Shirt

Product
£19.99

More Information

The 100% cotton Jersey is an unusually hearty 185gsm for substantial softness. The fabric is pre-washed so it starts out fitting great and stays that way.

 

Features

100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit

Seamless twin needle 7/8" collar

Taped neck and shoulders

Twin needle sleeve and bottom hems

Quarter turned to eliminate centre crease

 

Fabric

100% Cotton

 

Weight

185gsm


SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)45.55156616671
Body length (cm)7173.57678.581.584
Sleeve length - cenre back (cm)38.54245.549.553.557
Tolerance +/- 2.54cm