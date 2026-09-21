Profi Est. 89 Embroidered Logo Hoodie

Product
£47.99

More Information

This comfortable, over-the-head style is a wardrobe essential for all hoodie lovers. Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords.

Fabric: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester

Weight: 330gsm


SizesSMLXL2XL3XL
Chest to fit (inches)364044485256
Actual chest (cm)525660646872
Body Length (cm)687174778083
Sleeve Length (cm)6364.56667.56970.5
Size tolerance +/- 2cm