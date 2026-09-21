Profi DVD - Abenteuer Russland

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£21.65

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Russian Adventure / Abenteuer Russland DVD

Please note that this DVD comes complete with English commentary

Following her amazing travels around the USA and Canada, Kathrin Schmidt heads with Krone to Russia, experiencing grass harvesting near the Arctic Circle, and going behind the scenes of some of the largest dairy farms in Central Russia. Plus there’s the grain and straw harvest, and cultivations on a massive scale amongst the black earth plains of this impressive country. Although supplied with a German language cover, this DVD comes complete with English commentary.

Running time: 70 mins.

 