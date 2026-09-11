Prince Philip 1921 - 2021

As consort to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away on April 9, 2021 - was a steadfast pillar of support to Britain’s oldest and longest reigning monarch.
The couple travelled the world, meeting and greeting heads of state and members of other royal families, acting as ambassadors for Britain while raising their family.
The Duke was an extraordinary, complex and intelligent man, who became the longest-serving consort in British history. He lived most of his life in the glare of international scrutiny while tirelessly fulfilling his duties and obligations to his wife, his family and his country.
Down the decades, Prince Philip was at the heart of the British institution - his life closely connected to many of the most important events of the nation’s modern history.
Together with his family, he enjoyed many happy times and endured moments of sadness, but through it all he provided a golden thread of stability and fortitude, come what may, resulting in a wealth of glorious memories to treasure.
Although he had stepped back from public life in recent years, he continued to be an essential component of the monarchy throughout his life.
This special publication commemorates the Duke’s incredible and unprecedented life, paying tribute to his unstinting work and looking back at his courtship of the teenage Princess Elizabeth, their magical wedding that heartened a nation recovering from the dark days of war and his role as her consort for more than seven decades.
Hundreds of photographs chronicle the Duke of Edinburgh’s life - from cementing his place at the head of the royal household to becoming a proud parent, grandfather and great-grandfather, while guiding his family through occasionally choppy waters and serving Queen and country through good times and bad.
Living Legacy Fund
£1 will donated for each copy sold in April to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund in memory of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to help give a million more young people the opportunity of doing their DofE Award.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.