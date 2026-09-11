Prince Philip : 1921 -2021

As consort to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away on April 9, 2021 - was a steadfast pillar of support to Britain’s oldest and longest reigning monarch.

The couple travelled the world, meeting and greeting heads of state and members of other royal families, acting as ambassadors for Britain while raising their family.

The Duke was an extraordinary, complex and intelligent man, who became the longest-serving consort in British history. He lived most of his life in the glare of international scrutiny while tirelessly fulfilling his duties and obligations to his wife, his family and his country.

Down the decades, Prince Philip was at the heart of the British institution - his life closely connected to many of the most important events of the nation’s modern history.

Together with his family, he enjoyed many happy times and endured moments of sadness, but through it all he provided a golden thread of stability and fortitude, come what may, resulting in a wealth of glorious memories to treasure.

Although he had stepped back from public life in recent years, he continued to be an essential component of the monarchy throughout his life.

This special publication commemorates the Duke’s incredible and unprecedented life, paying tribute to his unstinting work and looking back at his courtship of the teenage Princess Elizabeth, their magical wedding that heartened a nation recovering from the dark days of war and his role as her consort for more than seven decades.

Hundreds of photographs chronicle the Duke of Edinburgh’s life - from cementing his place at the head of the royal household to becoming a proud parent, grandfather and great-grandfather, while guiding his family through occasionally choppy waters and serving Queen and country through good times and bad.



Living Legacy Fund

£1 will donated for each copy sold in April to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund in memory of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to help give a million more young people the opportunity of doing their DofE Award.



