Uncut Special - Commemorative Edition - Prince - An Artist's Life

In a career that spanned nearly four decades, Prince captivated generations of audiences with not only his talent for songwriting and lyricism but his outré style and electrifying performances. His albums—a category-defying blend of rock, R&B, soul, funk, jazz, hip-hop, disco and pop—have inspired countless artists and influenced the sound and trajectory of music for years to come. His hits have been the soundtrack for so many touchpoints across the lives of millions of fans, including “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Raspberry Beret,” “1999” and the landmark song “Purple Rain,” from the soundtrack of his semi-autobiographical movie.
Now, in a tribute to the late Grammy- and Oscar-winning legend, we present a lavishly illustrated special edition tracing Prince’s life story and career. This commemorative edition combines classic and rarely seen photographs and text from the Time Inc. archives, as well as the story behind the movie Purple Rain; a look inside Prince’s famed home and studio, Paisley Park; his unprecedented approach to the “business of Prince”; exclusive tributes from Sheila E., Seal and Lenny Kravitz; and a rundown of 25 essential Prince songs plus a handful of lesser-known gems.
Comprehensive and visually compelling, Prince: An Artist’s Life honors the life, legend and musical legacy of a creative icon and performer.
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