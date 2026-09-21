ClayCraft - Practical Pinch Pots

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£9.99

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Discover the magic of creating pinch pots with the experts from ClayCraft. These simple yet versatile forms offer endless possibilities for the pottery enthusiast. Learn how to create stunning pieces by adding flattened coils to increase size, joining pots as the base for sculptural forms, or using them for cups, bowls, scoops, and spoons. Master the basics, from clay types to essential techniques, and then challenge yourself with inspiring projects. Whether you're making practical domestic ware or decorative sculptures, ClayCraft experts will guide you through each step. Unleash your creativity and elevate your pottery skills with our comprehensive step-by-step guides.