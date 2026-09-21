Pottery for Beginners

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Pottery for Beginners

Basic techniques and 22 handbuild projects

SIMPLE HANDBUILDING PROJECTS - YOUR ESSENTIAL GUIDE

A selection of simple projects, covering all the handbuilding techniques. Learn the basics, then apply them to making your own decorative objects and functional ware. The easy to follow step-by-step guides are supported by advice on tools and glazing.

From the publishers of ClayCraft