Porsche Ultimate 911 Icons: Turbo

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From the publishers of 911 & Porsche World and Classic Porsche magazines comes an all-new collector’s edition bookazine guaranteed to excite enthusiasts of the marque. Porsche Ultimate 911 Icons: Turbo is a comprehensive tribute to the ground-breaking 911 Turbo, widely recognised as one of the world’s most influential sports cars.

This essential guide presents detailed comparisons between different generations of 911 Turbo, spectacular feature cars, exclusive buying advice and interviews with passionate owners. Make no mistake, Porsche Ultimate 911 Icons: Turbo delivers everything a true Porschephile needs to know about the manufacturer’s flagship sports car.

Don’t miss your chance to own this ultimate guide to Porsche’s most important 911 - Out October 30th 2026 - Pre order your copy today!