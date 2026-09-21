Porsche Restomods Volume 2

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£14.99

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In this special bookazine, the team behind Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines travels far and wide to uncover a variety of extraordinary restomods, retromods, hot rods and custom creations spanning the full range of Porsche’s sports car timeline, from 356 through to the Zuffenhausen brand’s modern GT products. Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute the creators of these cars, as well as the Porsche restomodding scene they inhabit. We celebrate home-build heroes and big-budget professional projects, speak to industry experts and look at leftfield approaches to bringing classic and modern-classic Porsches into the modern era of motoring, whether for road or race.

Essential reading for marque enthusiasts, Porsche Restomods Volume 2 is the latest instalment in our hugely popular series of Porsche-themed premium bookazines. A must-have addition to the reference library of any discerning fan of Stuttgart-crested sports cars, this glossy, 164-page coffee table tome shares fascinating owner stories and expert know-how by way of detailed technical information, interviews with passionate Porschephiles and presents real-world road tests, as well as showcases of specialist workshops leading the charge.

Illustrated with stunning photography and entertaining writing (bolstered by the high level of research and insight both Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines are renowned for), Porsche Restomods Volume 2 is available to order at shop.kelsey.co.uk, your destination for the finest Porsche publications and a wide range of top-tier automotive magazines and books.

Don’t miss your chance to own this superb celebration of the Porsche restomodding scene — order your copy of Porsche Restomods Volume 2 today!