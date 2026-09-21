In this special bookazine, the team behind Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines travels far and wide to uncover a variety of extraordinary restomods, retromods, hot rods and custom creations spanning the full range of Porsche’s sports car timeline, from 356 through to the Zuffenhausen brand’s modern GT products. Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute the creators of these cars, as well as the Porsche restomodding scene they inhabit. We celebrate home-build heroes and big-budget professional projects, speak to industry experts and look at leftfield approaches to bringing classic and modern-classic Porsches into the modern era of motoring, whether for road or race.
Essential reading for marque enthusiasts, Porsche Restomods Volume 2 is the latest instalment in our hugely popular series of Porsche-themed premium bookazines. A must-have addition to the reference library of any discerning fan of Stuttgart-crested sports cars, this glossy, 164-page coffee table tome shares fascinating owner stories and expert know-how by way of detailed technical information, interviews with passionate Porschephiles and presents real-world road tests, as well as showcases of specialist workshops leading the charge.
Illustrated with stunning photography and entertaining writing (bolstered
by the high level of research and insight both Classic Porsche and 911
& Porsche World magazines are renowned for), Porsche
Restomods Volume 2 is available to order at shop.kelsey.co.uk, your
destination for the finest Porsche publications and a wide range of top-tier
automotive magazines and books.
Don’t miss your chance to own this superb celebration of the Porsche restomodding scene — order your copy of Porsche Restomods Volume 2 today!
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.