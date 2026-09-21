Porsche Modern Classics

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In this celebration of the 996- and 997-generation 911s and their Boxster/Cayman 986/987 counterparts, we chart the design and evolution of this hugely popular range of Porsches. Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and show you what to look out for when on the hunt for an early water-cooled 911 or Boxster/Cayman to call your own. Essential reading for marque enthusiasts.