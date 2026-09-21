Porsche Air-Cooled Classics

The team behind the Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines explore Porsche's air-cooled road and race cars, from 356 no.1 through to discontinuation of the 993-generation 911.



During more than five decades of production, Porsche’s now legendary air-cooled sports cars afforded the Stuttgart brand a reputation for delivering formidable racing machines capable of dominating motorsport. Away from the track, the manufacturer’s road cars were just as impressive, bringing automotive technology developed in the heat of battle to the world’s dealer showrooms.



In this celebration of air-cooled classics, we chart the evolution of Porsche sports cars, from events leading to development of the 356, to the close of 993 production. Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute racing success. Essential reading for marque enthusiasts.

Exclusive features include:

GENERATION GAP - Four decades separate these two Porsches: the 1953 356 Pre-A represents the first of the air-cooled line-up, while the 1995 993 Carrera RS is the culmination. We turn back the years in the lee of Donington racetrack.

STAR POWER - Soon after its introduction in late 1954, the 356 Speedster attracted many admirers from the world of entertainment. Fast-forward to the present day, and this open-top Porsche continues to captivate stars of the stage, as we discovered when visiting Def Leppard guitarist, Vivian Campbell, at his home in a snow-covered New England.

A TALE OF TWO TURBOS - How different are the first 911 Turbo and the last-of-line 930 LE, a UK-only run-out model limited to fifty units in 1989? We hit the road and sample fantastic examples of both air-cooled classics.