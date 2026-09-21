Porsche Air-Cooled Classics

The team behind the Classic Porsche and 911 & Porsche World magazines explore Porsche's air-cooled road and race cars, from 356 no.1 through to discontinuation of the 993-generation 911.
During more than five decades of production, Porsche’s now legendary air-cooled sports cars afforded the Stuttgart brand a reputation for delivering formidable racing machines capable of dominating motorsport. Away from the track, the manufacturer’s road cars were just as impressive, bringing automotive technology developed in the heat of battle to the world’s dealer showrooms.
In this celebration of air-cooled classics, we chart the evolution of Porsche sports cars, from events leading to development of the 356, to the close of 993 production. Along the way, we get behind the wheel, delve into owner stories, explore ground-breaking engineering and salute racing success. Essential reading for marque enthusiasts.
Exclusive features include:
GENERATION GAP - Four decades separate these two Porsches: the 1953 356 Pre-A represents the first of the air-cooled line-up, while the 1995 993 Carrera RS is the culmination. We turn back the years in the lee of Donington racetrack.
STAR POWER - Soon after its introduction in late 1954, the 356 Speedster attracted many admirers from the world of entertainment. Fast-forward to the present day, and this open-top Porsche continues to captivate stars of the stage, as we discovered when visiting Def Leppard guitarist, Vivian Campbell, at his home in a snow-covered New England.
A TALE OF TWO TURBOS - How different are the first 911 Turbo and the last-of-line 930 LE, a UK-only run-out model limited to fifty units in 1989? We hit the road and sample fantastic examples of both air-cooled classics.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.