Pearl Harbor - 85th Anniversary Bookazine

Pearl Harbor Bookazine - 85th Anniversary
On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a devastating surprise attack on the US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, leaving 2403 Americans dead and more than 1000 wounded. Five ships and 188 aircraft were destroyed. The offensive stunned a nation that had – to this point – avoided being dragged into the Second World War.
Within days, America had declared war on Japan and entered what was now a truly global conflict. More than a century of isolationism had been swept aside, and the US was propelled into a conflict that would ultimately result in it becoming the international superpower that we know today.
Released to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the attack, this 132-page volume looks in detail at how the events of December 7, 1941, unfolded at Pearl Harbor, the military forces involved from both sides and the key people who played a part. The story is told through hundreds of rarely seen photographs and combines eyewitness accounts with in-depth analysis of this critical turning point that changed world history forever.
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We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.