On The Bank with Dave Harrell DVD - Waggler and Pole

Product
£0.99

More Information

REDUCED TO CLEAR - Was £9.99, now just 99p (+p&p)

On The Bank with Dave Harrell - Waggler and Pole DVD

Dave is joined on the riverbank by David Hall at two different locations, where the two discuss swimfeeder, waggler and stick-float tactics while putting together two impressive catches.