North American Adventure DVD

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£20.00

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PROFI MERCHANDISE

DVD

North American Adventure

On tour with 500hp and a 12m Catros

A demo tour on the grandest of scales, Kathrin Schmidt takes the 12m wide Amazone Catros disc cultivator all the way across North America and then up into Canada.

Join Kathrin, not only as she covers countless hectares with the mighty Catros, but also on her visits to slurry lagoons of oceanic proportions, a potato harvesting operation on a similarly mind-boggling scale, and even a daredevil agricultural aviation outfit.

Add all of this to spectacular American scenery, monster haulage trucks and one serious sodium sulphate plant, and … Well, you get the picture. Fasten your viewing seat belts; you’re in for quite a ride.

Running time: approx. 90 minutes