Motorcycle Sport & Leisure Exclusive Helmet Offer

Product
£499.00

More Information

Here at Motorcycle Sport & Leisure, we’ve teamed up with VE to offer our readers the opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition NZI lid designed by us, your favourite monthly motorcycle publication.

Featuring Kawasaki and Honda action shots from magazine photo shoots, NZI has produced 50 top-of-the-range RCV helmets – each with a  bespoke collectors’ number unique to their owner.

Exclusive to you, our Motorcycle Sport & Leisure readers, the helmets are on sale now for £499…with only 50 available, be sure to act fast!

Order your lid now!