Moving the Goods #7 Fuel & Oil by Rail

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Railways of Britain

Moving the Goods
Issue 7 - Fuel & Oil by Rail

Keeping the Nation Moving

Contents
Introduction - Keeping the nation moving
Chapter One - Early Days
Chapter Two - Refineries
Chapter Three - Terminals
Chapter Four - The Steam Era
Chapter Five - Nationalisation
Chapter Six - Beeching
Chapter Seven - Modernisation
Chapter Eight - Loco Fuel
Chapter Nine - The Vehicles
Chapter Ten - Fuel and Oil Today