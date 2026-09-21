Moving the Goods #6 Aggregates by Rail

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Railways of Britain

Moving the Goods
Issue 6 - Aggregates by Rail

Contents
Introduction - The Foundations for Britain
Chapter One - Early Days
Chapter Two - Types of Traffic
Chapter Three - Quarries
Chapter Four - Terminals
Chapter Five - Feeder Lines
Chapter Six - Steam Days
Chapter Seven - Diesel Traction
Chapter Eight - Modernisation
Chapter Nine - The Vehicles
Chapter Ten - Aggregate Traffic Today