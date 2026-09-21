Moving the Goods #4 Steel - Building the Nation

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Railways of Britain 

Moving the Goods
Issue 4 - Steel - Building the Nation - Moving Steel by Rail

INTRODUCTION: STEEL - BUILDING THE NATION
CHAPTER ONE: IRON ORE
CHAPTER TWO: RAW MATERIALS, SCRAP AND FLUXES
CHAPTER THREE: STEELMAKING IN STEAM DAYS
CHAPTER FOUR: DIESELS AT THE STEELWORKS
CHAPTER FIVE: TYPES OF WAGON
CHAPTER SIX: DEVELOPMENT OF STEEL TRAFFIC
CHAPTER SEVEN: STEEL TRAFFIC IN THE BR ERA
CHAPTER EIGHT: MODERNISATION
CHAPTER NINE: THE DIESEL ERA
CHAPTER TEN: STEEL BY RAIL TODAY