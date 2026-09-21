Mortons Archive Deckchair

Product
£150.00

More Information

Mortons Archive Deckchairs

Please note. We can only deliver to the United Kingdom.

Our deckchairs are made up from images from Mortons Archive and our collections dating back to 1903. If you are looking for that unique gift or something different for yourselves these are perfect.

How to order your classic motorcycling history deckchair

1. Browse the various Mortons Archive images available
2. When you have chosen then select from the dropdown list above. Each image has a distinct name so be careful when selecting.
3. Enter the quantity you desire and click the Add to basket button. As if by magic your chosen deckchair(s) will appear in your basket.
4. Go to the Checkout to pay.    

Relax in style on your favourite moment from motorcycle history

The standard moulding for our deckchairs has a cross-section of 22mm x 47mm, this provides great strength and a noticeably more solid feel than some spindly domestic deckchairs.

Our deckchairs are very hard wearing and durable - the frames are made with merpauh wood, treated with teak oil which provides excellent protection against the elements, extends the working life, and enhances the natural appearance.

The deckchair slings are made from very hard wearing polyester sail cloth, and printed using state-of-the-art technology.
Select your image from our range and we do the rest!

Chairs are £150.00 including post and packing

UK Mainland Only



The images available include:

Ago's Leap (Product Code 9848)
Ago's Leap V2 (Product Code 9849)
BSA G S Engine Line (Product Code 9850)
BSA Goldstar Tank (Product Code 9851)
Clint Eastwood (Product Code 9852)
Hailwood 1 (Product Code 9853)
Hailwood Rear (Product Code 9854)
Joel Roberts 1967 (Product Code 9855)
McQueen (Product Code 9856)
Barry Sheene 1 (Product Code 9857)
Barry Sheene 2 (Product Code 9858)
Sidecars (Product Code 9859)
Triumph Petrol Pumps (Product Code 9860)
Triton (Product Code 9861)
Velocette 1 (Product Code 9862)
Velocette 2 (Product Code 9863)
Velocette Engine (Product Code 9864)
Lambretta TV 175 MK3 (9866)

Find out more about Mortons Archive...