Military Trucks Archive :British Army Gun Tractors

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The Military Trucks Archive series explores a range of military vehicles in a lively magazine format that will appeal to both enthusiasts and historians. Authoritatively written and comprehensively illustrated, each title in the series runs to 100 pages, and the format enables the vehicles to be explored in more depth than would normally be possible within a magazine whilst lacking the formality normally associated with a book. This issue focusses on the British Army’s Gun Tractors. Contents include looking at the more than 25 years of production by AEC, Fordson Thames role in light anti-aircraft, the Scammell Pioneer R100 artillery tractor, Land Rover’s forward-control utility vehicle originally intended as a gun tractor and much more.