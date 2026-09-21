Military Trucks Archive Thornycroft Military Vehicles

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The Military Trucks Archive series explores a range of military vehicles in a lively magazine format that will appeal to both enthusiasts and historians. Authoritatively written and comprehensively illustrated, each title in the series runs to 100 pages, and the format enables the vehicles to be explored in more depth than would normally be possible within a magazine whilst lacking the formality normally associated with a book. This issue focusses on Thornycroft Military Vehicles for the early days of the late nineteenth century of steam wagons and paraffin power to the Nubian fire appliances.