Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 1 - Battle of Britain

Sweeping across Europe with unprecedented speed and
aggression, the Nazi Blitzkrieg lasted less than seven weeks but resulted in
the fall of France, Belgium and the Netherlands – with the shattered remains of
the British Expeditionary Force barely managing to escape during the Dunkirk
evacuation.
Britain stood shaken and alone as Germany prepared to invade
and deliver a knockout blow – but first the Luftwaffe, the world’s largest air
force, needed to destroy the RAF and gain air superiority over the British
Isles. From July to the end of October 1940, the young pilots of Fighter
Command waged a desperate battle for survival and their actions would go down
in history as “their finest hour”.
World War II Air Combat Issue 1 – Battle of Britain offers a
treasure trove of stories recounting heroism in the face of impossible odds,
comparing the technical prowess of Britain’s Spitfire and Hurricane fighters
against Germany’s Messerschmitt Bf 109s and 110s, and examining Germany’s
invasion plan: Operation Sealion.
New research on the state and composition of the Luftwaffe
at the beginning of the fight is featured, are details of Italy’s involvement
and the fight to stop the Luftwaffe’s fearsome bomber fleet as Heinkels,
Dorniers and Junkers attempted to strike targets across England.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.