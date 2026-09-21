Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 6 - F4U CORSAIR

OUT NOW! The F4U Corsair, developed by Chance Vought and also produced by Goodyear and Brewster, was a groundbreaking WWII fighter known for its distinctive bent wings, powerful Pratt & Whitney Double Wasp engine, and rugged design. Initially challenging for carrier operations, it became legendary for its speed, firepower, and ability to absorb damage, earning nicknames like "Angel of the Marianas" for its close air support to Marines in the Pacific. Over 12,500 Corsairs were built in 16 variants, serving not only the US Navy and Marine Corps but also the British Fleet Air Arm, Royal New Zealand Air Force, French Aéronavale, and several Latin American air forces. The Corsair excelled in roles from air superiority to ground attack, saw action in WWII, Korea, Indochina, and even the 1969 Soccer War, and remained in frontline service until 1978. Its legacy endures as one of the most versatile and long-serving piston-engine fighters in aviation history.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.