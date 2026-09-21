Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 6 - F4U CORSAIR

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OUT NOW!   The F4U Corsair, developed by Chance Vought and also produced by Goodyear and Brewster, was a groundbreaking WWII fighter known for its distinctive bent wings, powerful Pratt & Whitney Double Wasp engine, and rugged design. Initially challenging for carrier operations, it became legendary for its speed, firepower, and ability to absorb damage, earning nicknames like "Angel of the Marianas" for its close air support to Marines in the Pacific. Over 12,500 Corsairs were built in 16 variants, serving not only the US Navy and Marine Corps but also the British Fleet Air Arm, Royal New Zealand Air Force, French Aéronavale, and several Latin American air forces. The Corsair excelled in roles from air superiority to ground attack, saw action in WWII, Korea, Indochina, and even the 1969 Soccer War, and remained in frontline service until 1978. Its legacy endures as one of the most versatile and long-serving piston-engine fighters in aviation history.