Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 3 - B-17 Flying Fortress

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Discover the legendary Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in this comprehensive WWII aviation special. Explore its origins, design evolution, and combat history across Europe and the Pacific. Packed with rare photos, technical insights, and gripping stories of heroism, this edition covers RAF service, clandestine missions, and postwar roles. A tribute to the crews and engineers who made the B-17 an enduring icon of air power.