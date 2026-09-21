Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 4 - P38 Lightning

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Sleek, radical, and instantly recognisable, the Lockheed P-38 Lightning was one of the most distinctive fighters of the Second World War. With its twin-boom design and central nacelle, the P-38 looked like nothing else in the skies – and performed like little else, either. Powered by twin Allison engines and equipped with tricycle landing gear, it combined speed, high-altitude performance, and heavy concentrated firepower in a way that made it a formidable adversary.

 

World War II Air Combat 4 P-38 Lightning gives a complete account of the aircraft’s history, from its genesis and first flight in 1939 through to surviving examples still flying today. The publication explains its remarkable versatility in service, from operations as a high-altitude interceptor to long-range escort, ground-attack aircraft, and photo-reconnaissance. In the Pacific Theatre, its exceptional range made it invaluable across vast ocean distances, and it became the aircraft of America’s top aces, including Richard Bong and Thomas McGuire.

 

Nicknamed the ‘Fork-Tailed Devil’ by the Luftwaffe, the Lightning earned a reputation for its devastating nose-mounted armament – a quartet of .50-calibre machine guns and a 20mm cannon – allowing pilots to deliver concentrated fire. Its legacy endures not only in its combat record, but in its bold engineering, which helped usher aviation into a new era of speed, reach, and tactical flexibility.

 

A symbol of innovation and firepower, the P-38 Lightning remains one of the most iconic fighters ever to take wing.