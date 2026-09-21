Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 4 - P38 Lightning

Sleek, radical, and instantly recognisable, the Lockheed P-38 Lightning was one of the most distinctive fighters of the Second World War. With its twin-boom design and central nacelle, the P-38 looked like nothing else in the skies – and performed like little else, either. Powered by twin Allison engines and equipped with tricycle landing gear, it combined speed, high-altitude performance, and heavy concentrated firepower in a way that made it a formidable adversary.
World War II Air Combat 4 P-38 Lightning gives a complete account of the aircraft’s history, from its genesis and first flight in 1939 through to surviving examples still flying today. The publication explains its remarkable versatility in service, from operations as a high-altitude interceptor to long-range escort, ground-attack aircraft, and photo-reconnaissance. In the Pacific Theatre, its exceptional range made it invaluable across vast ocean distances, and it became the aircraft of America’s top aces, including Richard Bong and Thomas McGuire.
Nicknamed the ‘Fork-Tailed Devil’ by the Luftwaffe, the Lightning earned a reputation for its devastating nose-mounted armament – a quartet of .50-calibre machine guns and a 20mm cannon – allowing pilots to deliver concentrated fire. Its legacy endures not only in its combat record, but in its bold engineering, which helped usher aviation into a new era of speed, reach, and tactical flexibility.
A symbol of innovation and firepower, the P-38 Lightning remains one of the most iconic fighters ever to take wing.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.