Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 2 - Mosquito

There were many excellent aircraft built during the Second World War, but none with the adaptability of the Mosquito. A Spitfire would not have made a heavy bomber or a good night-fighter, although it was an excellent fighter, fighter bomber and photo-reconnaissance aircraft. A Lancaster would have not excelled as a fighter. The only two aircraft that come close are the Ju 88 and P-38 lightning, but the lightning did not have the payload of the Mosquito and the Ju 88 lacked its agility as a fighter. Only the Mosquito excelled in every single one of its roles, with the performance each required.
Contents:
Legend understood
Ancestors and evolution
Mosquito Prototypes and Testing
The Bombers
10,000 Cookies
The Fighters, Night Fighters and Fighter Bombers
Flying the Supreme Night Fighter
American Mosquito Night Fighters
The Banff Strike Wing
Diver Destroyer
Alone and Unarmed
Inside the Mosquito
The Trainers
The Mosquito Abroad
The Ball Bearing Run
The Story of a Pathfinder
Oddball Mosquitos
Mosquito Variants at a Glance
116 pages
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