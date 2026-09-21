Military Aviation - World War II Air Combat Issue 2 - Mosquito

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There were many excellent aircraft built during the Second World War, but none with the adaptability of the Mosquito. A Spitfire would not have made a heavy bomber or a good night-fighter, although it was an excellent fighter, fighter bomber and photo-reconnaissance aircraft. A Lancaster would have not excelled as a fighter. The only two aircraft that come close are the Ju 88 and P-38 lightning, but the lightning did not have the payload of the Mosquito and the Ju 88 lacked its agility as a fighter. Only the Mosquito excelled in every single one of its roles, with the performance each required.

Contents:

Legend understood

Ancestors and evolution

Mosquito Prototypes and Testing

The Bombers

10,000 Cookies

The Fighters, Night Fighters and Fighter Bombers

Flying the Supreme Night Fighter 

American Mosquito Night Fighters 

The Banff Strike Wing 

Diver Destroyer 

Alone and Unarmed 

Inside the Mosquito 

The Trainers

The Mosquito Abroad

The Ball Bearing Run 

The Story of a Pathfinder 

Oddball Mosquitos 

Mosquito Variants at a Glance 


116 pages