Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 6 - F14 Tomcat

Product
£9.99

More Information

Issue 6 of Classic Warplanes

The story that led to the Tomcat is one of cancelled plans, political ineptitude and inter-service incompatibilities. The story from the point when Grumman started working on its 303E design is one of vision, skill and genius. Once the aircraft was accepted into service it is a story of overcoming limits, finding solutions and developing them. Once the F-14 reached the squadrons, it is a story of dedication, pride, courage and performance.