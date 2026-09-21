Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 5 - Hawker Sea Fury

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Issue 5 of Classic Warplanes delivers an in-depth technical and historical study of the Hawker Sea Fury, one of the last and most capable piston-engined fighters. The issue traces its development from WWII Hawker designs through prototype testing and production, before examining its operational service across multiple navies and its combat role in the Korean War. Detailed analysis, pilot recollections and technical appendices provide a comprehensive view of this iconic aircraft.