Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 3 - Vulcan

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This publication looks at many aspects of the Vulcan story, from the roots of Roy Chadwick’s early Avro designs, through the writings of Avro personnel of the early 1950s and the first­ flight of prototype VX770, on to its military operations including the Falklands, and right up to XH558’s ­ final flight on 28 October 2015. Its aim, through a concise selection of articles and photographs, is to provide a fitting tribute to the Vulcan – one of the finest British aircraft ever to take flight.