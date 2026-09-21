Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 4 - F-5 Freedom Fighter

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Contents


7 Gentleman Genius

30 Fang and Talon

34 A Fighter for the World

40 Skoshi Tigers and Commandos

48 Tigereyes & Tigergazers

54 Second generation success

58 The Tiger and the Corsair

62 The F-5 abroad

72 Flying with the Aggressors

90 On display!

98 Inside the F-5

104 Ultimate and unusual F-5s

108 Adversary tactics

113 The T-X programme