Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 2 - F-86 Sabre

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Devoted to the world’s greatest flying machines, the Classic Warplanes series celebrates legendary aircraft from the beginning of the Cold War right up to the spectacular innovations of the present day. Every issue, published quarterly, tells the complete story of an aerospace legend such as the rugged multirole McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II fighter, the magnificent Avro Vulcan bomber or the innovative cannon-armed scourge of MiG Alley – the North American F-86 Sabre. The origin of each type is fully explored, including the designers and engineers whose meticulous and painstaking work brought them to life. Prototypes and early testing, entry into service and operational careers are all examined and explained in authoritative detail. Period and modern photography, colour illustrations and graphics all help to tell the tale of these incredible aircraft and the people who designed, built, flew and maintained them. And what’s more, lesser-known features and unusual missions are highlighted and discussed too, to give a fully rounded account of exactly what made these outstanding machines so special – ensuring their status as true classics. Compelling, informative and collectable, the Classic Warplanes series is a must-read for anyone who loves aircraft and aviation.