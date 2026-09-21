Military Aviation - Classic Warplanes Issue 1 - F-4 Phantom II

Few fighter aircraft have proven so successful, so adaptable and just so… right, that they remain in service for more than 65 years but the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II has done exactly that. The US Navy began to receive F-4s in 1960 and by the time production ended in 1981 some 5195 examples of the ‘Double Ugly’ had been manufactured. It has been flown by a dozen countries: the US itself, Australia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Iran, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Turkey and the UK. And of those, Greece, Iran and Turkey were still flying it in 2025. Over the past six and a half decades, the number of different F-4 variants and adaptations produced has been truly mindboggling – from the relatively basic analog Phantoms of the early 1960s right through to the massively upgraded digital systems of the F-4E Terminators serving with the Turkish Air Force.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.