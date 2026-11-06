Military Aviation - Air Power Issue 7: A-10 Thunderbolt II

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Air Power Issue 7: A-10 Thunderbolt II 2026 tells the complete story of the USAF’s legendary close air support aircraft, from its origins as a Cold War tank killer to its combat service in Desert Storm, the Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Operation Epic Fury. The issue explores the development of the A-10 and its formidable GAU-8/A Avenger cannon, key upgrades leading to the A-10C, dramatic combat rescues, political battles over retirement and the continuing debate over its replacement by the F-35.