Military Aviation - Air Power Issue 3 - Harrier

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Many tried to develop a fixed-wing vertical/short take-off and landing combat aircraft during the 1950s and 1960s but only the designers of the Harrier succeeded. And they did so in spectacular fashion – creating a ground-attack platform with unrivalled capabilities.

Whether it is operating from a jungle clearing, an urban coal yard or the deck of a container ship, the Harrier can take off vertically, like a helicopter, before smoothly switching to horizontal flight and delivering precision weapons against enemy positions as a high-speed attack jet.

Flown by the RAF, Fleet Air Arm, US Marine Corps, Indian, Spanish and Italian navies, the Harrier has enjoyed huge success for more than half a century – with the latest and most powerful variants still in service, though their retirement may be close at hand.

Air Power 3 Harrier is fully illustrated with hundreds of photographs and tells the full story of this remarkable aircraft, from its early beginnings to its finest hour in combat during the Falklands War to its ongoing development at the hands of McDonnell for the US military. Every variant is detailed and pilots describe the unique experience of flying it both during peacetime and at war. 