MG's Golden Years Bookazine

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MG's Golden Years Bookazine - A celebration of MG's most popular models

A4 | 100 pages | £7.99 cover price

There can be no better brand that epitomises the great British sports car than MG. The Abingdon car maker, with its iconic octagonal badge, became synonymous with two-seater sports cars. MG really got into its stride in the post-war period, when the beautiful MGA sports car was launched in 1955 which went on to become a huge hit at home and abroad. That was then followed by big sellers such as the MGB and Midget plus the lesser-known MGC. From the publishers of MG Enthusiast magazine, MG’s Golden Years bring together all these key models with owner’s stories plus practical advice on buying and maintaining these popular classics.