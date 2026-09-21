MG - The Best of Abingdon Bookazine

Product
£7.99

More Information

MG

The Best of Abingdon

2020 marks the 40th anniversary since MG’s iconic factory at Abingdon closed. Many of MG’s most celebrated models were produced at this historic Oxfordshire factory: the M-Type, the TD, the Austin-Healey Sprite, the MGA, the MGB and many more. All of these legendary sports cars have become desirable classics, adored by enthusiasts around the world. This quality 100-page publication aims to celebrate these models, providing inspiring stories from owners and practical advice to owning and enjoying. An essential souvenir for any MG enthusiast.

A4 | Perfect Bound | 100-pages