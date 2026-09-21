MG Sports Cars Bookazine

presents...
MG Sports Cars
For five decades following its tentative beginnings in 1923, the history of MG was one of near continuous growth, development and success, achieving giant-killing success in competition, world speed records by the dozen and, in the post-war years, helping to put the UK back on its economic feet with a phenomenal export sales drive.
This bookazine celebrates the golden years of the Abingdon era from 1955 to 1980, as well as the RV8 of the early 1990s that provided a link between MG's past and its future.
The 1950s saw MG unveil the sensuous curves of the MGA, a car whose graceful lines have never been bettered. Hot on its heels came the MG Midget, developed in 1961 as a back-to-basics roadster that brought all the fun of sports car motoring to a younger and less affluent market.
And then came the evergreen MGB. It could be argued that the B does no one thing exceptionally well, but that it does everything superbly: it perfectly embodies the MG slogan of ‘Safety Fast!’
All of these landmark MG models are covered in detail, as well as the six-cylinder MGC, which was built in smaller numbers but still represents an important strand of the MG story. We've got model guides and modifying advice, historical essays and road tests, so sit back and immerse yourself in the fabulous world of MG sports cars.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.