100 YEARS OF MG - A Century of Sporting Prowess

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100 Years of MG - a century of sporting prowess.

This 132 page special edition from the publishers of MG Enthusiast is a tribute to the UK's most celebrated sporting marque. In this celebration publication, we bring together some of the very best cars from MG's illustrious history, from those early days right through to the present day, as we tell the brand's story from its inception, interspersed with in-depth features on some of the finest ever sporting MGs.