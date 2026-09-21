Men's Fitness - Weeknight Workouts

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£6.50

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This Men’s Fitness guide is your complete plan for building muscle and burning fat from home — no gym required. Packed with expert-designed training plans, bodyweight and home-gym workouts, and science-backed advice, it helps you get in great shape in less than an hour a week. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced lifter, discover simple, time-efficient routines that deliver real results and fit into even the busiest schedule.