Men's Fitness Guide- Build Rock Hard Abs

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£6.50

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If you want to be the proud owner of an impressive six-pack in just eight weeks, this is the bookazine for you. It contains a workout plan designed to sculpt abs and burn away stomach fat to show off all your hard work. But while the key principle of this publication is to craft an impressive core, it won’t do so at the expense of your chest, arms, shoulders and legs. Building these muscles is critical to your success because doing so promotes the release of important muscle-building hormones that also instruct your body to burn unwanted stomach fat so you can see the result of all your hard work. All of this is covered in this must-read guide.  

Build Rock Hard Abs in 8 weeks

From the makers of Men’s Fitness UK

Perfect Bound 

132 pages

Cover price $14.99 (USA) £6.50 (UK)