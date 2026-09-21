Men's Fitness Bookazine - Build Big Arms in Just 8 Weeks

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If you want bigger and stronger arms in just eight weeks, this is the book for you. It contains a workout programme designed to transform your biceps and triceps, with two sessions every week focused on these key target muscles.

But this book will do more than just build sleeve-filling arms. While the key principle is to improve the size and strength of those muscles, it doesn’t do it at the expense of your chest, shoulders, legs and abs. Building these muscles is critical to your success, because training such large muscle groups promotes the release of muscle-building and fat-burning hormones, so your body adds new muscle mass to not only your arms, but everywhere. It will result in you having lean muscle mass across your torso and legs, and less body fat around your stomach. 

Any successful body-composition changes are as much about what you do in the kitchen as in the gym, which is why this book has an extensive nutrition section looking at the food rules you should stick to and provides a meal plan to follow. There’s also a guide to which supplements will best complement your training and diet programme.