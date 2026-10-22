Maintaining Your Canal Boat

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Maintaining Your Canal Boat

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Whatever boat you have, you'll need to maintain it and that is what this book will help you to do. Packed with some of the most informative advice written by Canal Boat magazine's experts, Maintaining Your Canal Boat shows you the best ways of looking after your craft and might even save you money too!