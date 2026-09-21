Luftwaffe Bombers

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The German bomber fleet operated as a terror weapon of the Nazi regime during the early years of the Second World War – bombing and killing thousands of innocent civilians during the Blitz. As the tide of battle turned, the Luftwaffe’s attention was refocused on the deserts of North Africa and the frozen steppes of the Eastern Front, where bombers and ground-attack aircraft played a key role in supporting German army units. Luftwaffe Bombers offers more than 200 highly detailed full colour profiles from world renowned artist Claes Sundin, covering all of Germany’s most famous bomber, dive-bomber, close-support and ground-attack types – the Dornier Do 17 and Do 217, Heinkel He 111 and He 177, Junkers Ju 87, Ju 88 and Ju 188, Henschel Hs 123 and Hs 129, Focke-Wulf Fw 190, Messerschmitt Bf 109 and Me 262, and Arado 234.The markings of aircraft piloted by famous and infamous German bomber and anti-tank ‘aces’ such as Ju 87 tank-buster extraordinaire Hans-Ulrich Rudel, the leader of the world’s first jet-bomber strike Dieter Lukesch and Hs 123 Knight’s Cross holder Josef‘Bazi’ Menapace are meticulously reproduced, based on original photographs, alongside a wide range of schemes from every year of the war and every front. Offering a host of different colour schemes and detailed notes, this is indispensable reading for enthusiasts and modellers alike