The German bomber fleet operated as a terror weapon of the Nazi regime during the early years of the Second World War – bombing and killing thousands of innocent civilians during the Blitz. As the tide of battle turned, the Luftwaffe’s attention was refocused on the deserts of North Africa and the frozen steppes of the Eastern Front, where bombers and ground-attack aircraft played a key role in supporting German army units. Luftwaffe Bombers offers more than 200 highly detailed full colour profiles from world renowned artist Claes Sundin, covering all of Germany’s most famous bomber, dive-bomber, close-support and ground-attack types – the Dornier Do 17 and Do 217, Heinkel He 111 and He 177, Junkers Ju 87, Ju 88 and Ju 188, Henschel Hs 123 and Hs 129, Focke-Wulf Fw 190, Messerschmitt Bf 109 and Me 262, and Arado 234.The markings of aircraft piloted by famous and infamous German bomber and anti-tank ‘aces’ such as Ju 87 tank-buster extraordinaire Hans-Ulrich Rudel, the leader of the world’s first jet-bomber strike Dieter Lukesch and Hs 123 Knight’s Cross holder Josef‘Bazi’ Menapace are meticulously reproduced, based on original photographs, alongside a wide range of schemes from every year of the war and every front. Offering a host of different colour schemes and detailed notes, this is indispensable reading for enthusiasts and modellers alike
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.