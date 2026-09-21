Lorry Poster #14 - 'Loaded up & ready to go'

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£6.99

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A5 Lorry Poster #14

'Loaded up & ready to go'

This is one of twenty prints brought to you by Kelsey Media, publishers of commercial vehicle titles such as Classic & Vintage Commercials, Hertiage Commercials and Vintage Roadscene. They form a unique collection produced from original Mike Jeffries paintings and manufacturer brochures from the 1950s and 60s.

These A5 sized posters are printed with a silk finish on high quality 300gsm art paper and delivered in a hard cardboard tube to ensure they arrive in pristine condition.

For a limited time only we are offering three three of these stunning prints for just £16. That means you will pay just £5.34 for each print.

To claim this special offer, enter promotional code LORRY16 at the checkout.